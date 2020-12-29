MADD: Celebrate NYE safely

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With New Year’s Eve coming up and many people looking to celebrate, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is reminding everyone to never drink and drive.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Theresa Paulette, Victim Services Specialist, joined Wake Up 2day with safety tips.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories