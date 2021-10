HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone is still buzzing about UH’s huge homecoming victory on Saturday over Fresno State. Unfortunately for the players and coaches, there were no fans in the stands.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to push for allowing fans in the stands and lifting other restrictions. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.