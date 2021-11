HONOLULU (KHON2) — The FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old last Friday.

The CDC is meeting today, and approval could happen by this afternoon. Many parents are wondering, is the State ready to administer shots to kids?

Lt. Gov. Josh joined Wake Up 2day to discuss vaccination for kids. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.