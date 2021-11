HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Governor’s emergency proclamation for COVID including the Safe Travels Hawaii Program, is set to expire next Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Lt. Gov. Josh joined Wake Up 2day to discuss if the emergency proclamation will be extended as well as visit kupuna at nursing home facilities. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.