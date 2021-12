HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaii has seen an uptick in new cases in the last two days with 150 and 215 cases, respectively.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to explain the increase as well as a new study regarding the Omicron variant and Pfizer vaccine. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.