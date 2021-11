HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new and potentially more transmissible COVID variant has prompted a fresh round of travel restrictions across the world.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

The Omicron variant has health officials concerned. Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss this new variant and how Hawaii is prepared to handle it. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.