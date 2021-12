HONOLULU (KHON2) — State health officials say the omicron variant is about to become the dominant strain in Hawaii after confirming 24 more cases on Oahu.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the spike in cases and the two new COVID pills approved by the FDA. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.