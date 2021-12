HILO, Hawai'i (KHON2) -- On Dec. 27, the Hawai'i Island Police Department (HPD) educated the public, in a press release, on rules governing the use of fireworks.

According to HPD, the Hawai'i state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting, discharging aerial devices, displaying fireworks, or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted.