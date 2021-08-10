Lt. Gov. Green frustrated with lack of action, discusses new COVID study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite elevated COVID cases and hospital numbers surging, there have been no restrictions announced to help curb the spread.

Lt. Gov. Josh joined Wake Up 2day to express his frustrations with the lack of action taken and discussed a new State COVID study regarding the spread of the virus.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.