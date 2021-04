HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige is asking for patience for vaccinated residents saying that traveling inter-island without a pre-test COVID-19 test could happen by July 4.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green joined Wake Up 2day to discuss that as well as Oahu’s Tier System. He also answered viewer questions posted on KHON2’s Facebook page.