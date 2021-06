HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twice a week, Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers questions posted on the KHON2 Facebook page about COVID-19. This morning, he joined Wake Up 2day to address concerns regarding vaccines, travel, and easing restrictions.

Meanwhile, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to move into Tier 4 of Oahu’s reopening strategy, but Governor Ige and Health officials are taking a more conservative approach. Lt. Gov. Josh Green sat down to talk about the metrics and changes moving forward.