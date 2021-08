LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - There have been concerns in the Raiders front office over the departure of four top executives in 6 weeks, including now former president Mark Badain. It has been widely speculated that money issues was a the root of the problem. According to Mike Ozanian, Executive Editor and Co-Host and Managing Editor, Forbes SportsMoney, the problems deal with tax issues involving the $2 billion dollar Allegiant Stadium.

Ozanian claims there was money not reported as income as part of the stadium project.