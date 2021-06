HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige set new benchmarks to lift COVID restrictions. But will Hawaii be able to reach those percentages?

Twice a week, Lt. Gov. Josh Green answers viewer questions about COVID-19 posted to the KHON2 Facebook page. This morning, he joined Wake Up 2day to answer concerns regarding vaccines for kids, challenges with meeting the state’s new benchmarks, the Delta variant and more.