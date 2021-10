EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) - A vigil has been planned for the Utah college football player killed in a Sunday night crash. Ephraim Police confirmed a Snow College student-athlete was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanpete County, about 115 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Snow College Football has confirmed the player killed is freshman offensive lineman Mafatini Mafatini. The Badgers say Mafatini joined the team this season after playing football in Maui, Hawaii.