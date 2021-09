HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Home in the Islands with Henry Kapono & Friends concert called "Bring The Music Back," originally scheduled on Nov. 6, at the Waikiki Shell in Honolulu, has been rescheduled to June 18 of 2022, due to the current spike of COVID cases.

"We are all due for some 'Good Times Together,' and an epic celebration," said Henry Kapono, award-winning artist and concert organizer. "We all need it, we all deserve it. But not until the current COVID-19 crisis and uncertainty is behind us and we can all be safe and comfortable together again.