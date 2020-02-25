Love Your Pet – Wellness Plans for Pets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Just as we take care of our health, it’s important to take care of our pets.

From wellness exams and preventative measures, assuring the health of our four legged friends is a must.

Preventive care is a broad topic. It covers your pet’s physical health, parasite prevention, nutrition, vaccinations, oral hygiene, and more.

The main purpose of preventive care is to keep your pet healthy at every age, maximizing their quantity and quality of life.

Our good friends from Ali’i Animal Hospital & Resort, Medical Director Dr. Joanna Cook and Resort Director Matt Malta, joined us this morning to discuss the keys in keeping your pets healthy.

