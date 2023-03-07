It’s time to love your pet especially if you have a new puppy or kitty because at some point, you will have to make the decision whether or not to spay or neuter them.

Thomas Hanns, communications coordinator at the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the health benefits of getting your pet spayed/neutered.

The Hawaiian Humane Society advocates for spaying and neutering as a means to curb pet overpopulation and decrease unwanted litters, which in turn reduces shelter space constraints for animals in need of care.

– Studies have shown that there are many medical and behavioral benefits of spaying (female pets) and neutering (male pets), including:

Spaying and neutering can prevent uterine infections in female pets, prostate issues in male pets and decrease the chance of developing cancer in dogs by up to 50 percent in dogs and 90 percent in cats according to the ASPCA

Spaying prevents pets from going into heat and neutering will reduce the likelihood of male pets roaming away from the home, thereby decreasing the risk of injury or death.

Neutered dogs and cats are less likely to mark their territory, exhibit mounting behavior or exhibit testosterone-induced aggression.

In addition, there is a financial benefit as spaying and neutering is more cost-effective than caring for an unwanted litter.

Opened in October 2018, the Ginny Tiu Community Spay/Neuter Center at Hawaiian Humane’s Mōʻiliʻili campus was the first facility of its kind on Oʻahu, offering high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter services at significant cost savings to pet owners and Free-Roaming cat caregivers.

– To date, the Ginny Tiu Community Spay/Neuter Center has performed more than 25,000 spay/neuter surgeries, nearly 16,000 of which were Free-Roaming cats.

– An average of more than 40 spay/neuter surgeries are performed by the Ginny Tiu Community Spay/Neuter Centerʻs skilled veterinary staff each day.

– Hawaiian Humane partners with community cat caregivers to spay and neuter Free-Roaming and community cats as a humane and effective way to reduce the Free-Roaming cat population over time.

For more information, view their website.