A love letter to Hawaii. That’s how a new, locally produced film is being described.

It’s called ‘Hawaiian Heart’. The movie’s director, Josh Goldman and lead actress, Taiana Tully, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the film, which is a rom-com musical.

It takes place on Kauai with songs about Hanapepe, Waimea and Hanalei.

The film touches on a lot of subjects that affect Hawaiians on a daily basis, but it’s also a film about relationships.

Local musician John Cruz serves as the music supervisor for the film. The movie could be filmed later this year and released next year. It will be filmed on Kauai and Oahu with all local talent and crew. But the music from the movie will be released earlier.

The first single, ‘Wahine from Waimea’, is out now. The next, featuring Bronson Varde, will be released on March 10 and the EP comes out on March 24.