HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some of Hawaii’s favorite restaurants are partnering with Lanakila Meals on Wheels to help feed local kupuna. It’s part of The Good Table event which will be held June 7 through June 11.

Lori Lau with Lanakila Meals on Wheels and Alex Le, owner of The Pig and The Lady, joined Wake Up 2day with details.

For more information, click here.