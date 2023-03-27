The kids from Jarrett Middle School’s ukulele ensemble or “JUKE” will be performing this weekend at the Teach Our Future benefit concert that’s sponsored by the Hawaii Foundation of Educators.

Wilbert Holck, board member from the Hawaii Foundation for Educators and Dave Dunaway, JUKE director and Jarrett Middle School math teacher, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

Some comments from the interview:

The Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators (HFE) is teaming up with local musicians and performers for the third annual “Teach Our Future” benefit concert.

This year’s impressive lineup features Imua, Hālau Līlia Makanoe, The Camarillo Brothers, Eric Lee, and local K-pop sensation Crossing Rain with Billy V returning as emcee. Student performers, including the Hawaiʻi High School Saxophone Ensemble and Jarrett Middle School’s ukulele ensemble, will also entertain the crowd.

JUKE stands for Jarrett Ukulele Ensemble, an after-school performance club of 11- to 13-year-olds at Jarrett Middle School. This club/group start in 2013 and is now in its 10th year! These students will be performing at Teach Our Future.

The show takes place Saturday, April 1, at McKinley High School. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees, and are available here.

McKinley High’s Culinary Arts Program is offering eight-dollar chicken or vegetarian bentos to enjoy before the show. They can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. in the McKinley cafeteria, which will be open for seating, and are also available for pre-order here.

“We look forward to entertaining the crowd with an unforgettable musical experience. Proceeds will help the Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators further its mission of providing professional development funding and support for Hawaiʻi’s educators, from both public and private schools,” said WIlbert Holck, who chairs HFE’s Board of Directors.

The Hawaiʻi Foundation for Educators works in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association to provide Hawaiʻi’s educators with high-quality training to best support our keiki. Since the summer of 2020, HFE has supported the professional development of approximately 5,000 teachers and impacted 250,000 students.