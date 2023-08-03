There’s a new film based in Hawaii that’s about to hit theaters for a limited time. It’s called “Growing Up Local.” One of the actors, Makoa Sanchez, and James Sereno, director & producer, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the film.



According to the film’s website:



In a place known as paradise, Stanley’s life is far from it.



Using the unexplored and often tough neighborhoods of Hawai’i as a backdrop, Growing Up Local uncovers a boy’s struggle to establish his identity beyond his father’s fists and his loyalty to his friends. The tale of Stanley explores three generations of the Nagata family, and tells the universal story of the conflict between father and a son and the expectations and burdens that are passed on from generation to generation.



Growing Up Local takes us beyond the stereotypical view of Hawai’i,and goes deeper into a world and a culture that many call home.