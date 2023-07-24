Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy from Hawaii hit the jackpot in Las Vegas. Kazuma Brailsford won the national title of Junior Male Best Dancer at the Dance Awards. He joined Take2 to talk about how he got started and he also performed in studio.



Brailsford started his dance career in Honolulu at Hyper Squad dance company and then to his current studio(s) at Honolulu Dance Studio, Boogie Down Productions, and FAM-ily Co.



During the 2022-2023 dance season, Kazuma traveled to several dance conventions where he trained and learned dance from top-recognized choreographers from around the nation, he also earned several awards during these conventions. Kazuma danced at the Hollywood Vibe Dance convention in St. Louis, Missouri which resulted in 1st place in the Contemporary division and 1st place in the overall pre-teen division group. Next was the 24 Seven Dance convention in Provo, Utah where Kazuma earned Non-stop Dancer and 2nd place in the Junior division. Next was the Raddix dance convention in Dallas Texas where he earned 5th place overall in the Junior division and also won the Protégé dance scholarship. Next Kazuma danced here in Honolulu, Hawaii at the Jump Dance convention located at the Honolulu Convention Center, where he won the VIP runner-up and won 1st place overall in the Junior division for his solo performance. Next was the Spotlight Dance convention here in Honolulu, Hawaii at LCC where he won 2nd place overall for the teen division, a choreography award, and won 1st place in the Senior dance down competition.