HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lei draping ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, with Ahahui Kaahumanu members on King Street across from Iolani Palace in front of Aliiolani Hale.

Kainoa Danes joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the different King Kamehameha statues around the world and the 105th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade which will take place on Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at King Street in front of Iolani Palace and end at Monsarrat Avenue.