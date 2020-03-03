Learn how to protect your personal information at the Consumer Education Fair Wednesday​

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This week is National Consumer Protection week. In an effort to spread awareness about financial security and ways to save and manage money, The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs will be hosting a Consumer Education Fair.​​ The event will take place Wednsday, March 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard of the King Kalakaua Building at 335 Merchant Street. The fair is free to the public.

​​Catherine Awakuni Colon, Dept. of Commerce & Consumer Affairs Director, joined us this morning for a preview.