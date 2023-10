HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s that time of the year again to grab your candy, pumpkins and some craft supplies!

On Thursday, Oct. 19, in studio, KHON2 is joined by Joy Shimabukuro.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Shimabukuro is from Ben Franklin Hawaii, and she’s going to show us how to make keiki-friendly holiday spooktacular crafts.