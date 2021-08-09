Law Week 2021: Family Law

Today, we are kicking of Law Week on Take2! The Hawaii State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division is helping to educate the public about the law and offer free legal information. Law Week 2021 runs from August 9-13, and each day we’ll be talking with a legal expert about a different legal topic. This morning, we are covering family law with Attorney Cassandra B. Bagay.



For more resources, visit courts.state.hi.us



Throughout Law Week, volunteer attorneys will be available through HSBA’s Legal Lines to answer questions and provide legal information to the public, for free. Call (808) 537-1868 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., every Wednesday evening from August 9-13.



Volunteer attorneys will also be featured on KHON’s Take2 morning show to discuss the following topics:

Monday, August 9: Family Law

Tuesday, August 10: General Court Procedure

Wednesday, August 11: Landlord Tenant

Thursday, August 12: Bankruptcy

Friday, August 13: Estate Planning



For more information on Law Week, click here.