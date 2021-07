HONOLULU (KHON2) — They say laughter is the best medicine and for one woman that may be true.

Tanaz Bambood set out to help others through laughter. But she didn’t open a comedy club. Instead, Bambood began teaching “laughter yoga,” an exercise she said has helped her combat bipolar disorder.

She said she’s had zero episodes since starting her unique style of yoga. And her doctor agreed, citing that laughter has been shown to lower blood pressure and release endorphins.