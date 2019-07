HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to popular demand, La Hiki Kitchen is changing formats to La Hiki Steak starting next week with our Grand Opening on July 6.

La Hiki Steak: will be an elevated West Oahu steakhouse experience. Prime cuts, classic cocktails, and inspired local cuisine.

Lucy Cao, General Manager of La Hiki Steak and Executive Chef Simeon Hall Jr. joined us for a preview.

