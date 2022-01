HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kumu Kahua Theatre is opening its doors tonight, after nearly two years.

The theater proudly presents the show that was scheduled to open in March of 2020, the story of Queen Kaahumanu. Donna Blanchard, Managing Director of Kumu Kahua Theatre joined us this morning with all of the details.

For more information, visit www.kumukahua.org

For tickets to the new show, click here.