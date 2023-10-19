HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those who live in Hawaii, autumn is more of a state of mind than a physical sensation, i.e. crunch leaves and cool, crisp weather.

So, creating and attending events that construct that reality is an important component for residents to enjoy the season.

To help us have an amazing fall season, Kuilima Farm is presenting its 2nd Annual Fall Festival.

Kuilima Farm is owned by Turtle Bay Resort, and it’s managed by Pono Pacific.

Their fall event will include strolls through their pumpkin patch, tractor rides, fall photo opportunities, lots of food, family fun and live music with performances taking place throughout the day.

Kuilima Farm offers a variety of photo backdrops throughout the pumpkin patch and festival area. Families can take cute autumnal photos. Don’t forget to tag Kuilima Farm on Instagram!

For those who do post and tag, a winner will be chosen at the end of the weekend. Wet’n’Wild Hawaii is providing the prize of four 2023 season passes to the one with the most amazing photographic eye.

These are the things you can find at Kuilima Farm’s pumpkin patch:

Sunset Beach Elementary is hosting a Pumpkin Painting Tent all weekend, where guests can paint and decorate their pumpkins for free. Way more fun than carving and lasts longer in our tropical climate.

A family-friendly beach is right across the street for an easy way to cool off after at day at the pumplin patch.

Unique food and drinks only found on the North Shore. Have you tried Kula Shave ice and their homemade haupia cream yet?

The festival is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. You can click here for more information.

Don’t forget the costume contest!

Entry is $10 per person with Kieiki under the age of 10 getting in for free. There’s a kamaʻāina discount for local residents, and military families can park for free.