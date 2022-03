HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a program helping local businesses and entrepreneurs succeed especially during these challenging times.

The Kūhana program is now accepting applications but you better act fast because the deadline to register is coming up.

Mehana Hind, senior director of community programs at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss the details.

For more information, view https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/kuhana