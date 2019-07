Saturday, July 6th is the International Day of Cooperatives. As Honolulu’s first and only natural food co-op, Kokua Market is currently undergoing many changes and wants to use this day as a reminder to the community to shop and perhaps buy into the co-op as an owner. Laurie Carlson, Board Chair and Interim Manager at Kokua Market, joined us for a preview.

For more information on Kokua Market, view www.kokuamarket.com