HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been nearly three months since wildfires ravaged parts of Maui on Aug. 8, and the island is still trying to recover.

But there’s another way you can help through the Kokua for Maui event.

Joining KHON2 with the details is Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke.

Lt. Gov. Luke will talk about how the Kokua for Maui effort come about through support from all four of Hawaii’s county mayors.

November is the month of giving. Counties, state and community partners are coming together to give back and support our Maui ‘ohana and business owners.

But what makes this particular effort special? According to Lt. Gov. Luke, the event shows the unity and aloha of our islands.

“We are separate islands but together; we make up one family that supports one another during trying times,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “Everyone wants to be there for Maui, and this is a way residents can support Maui from their own islands and give Maui vendors a wider customer base to support the recovery of their businesses.”

You are probably asking yourself how you can help support or how businesses can participate.

Maui businesses that want to get involved can submit a form online at click here.

Residents can attend Kokua for Maui events on their respective islands to support Maui businesses.