It’s time to grab your slippahs and head to the beach because the Ko Olina Children’s Festival is back with programs themed around wellness and the environment.

The festival will also highlight local culture and language.

Amanda Price, director of philanthropy at the Kapiolani Medical Center joined Wake Up 2Day along with Cruz Bitanga, a Kapiolani patient and cancer survivor.

The event “includes a hula show with our Disney friends as one of the main attractions. Also, balloon art, face painting, keiki zumba, a drawing class with Hawaiʻi Walls artist Jasper Wong and readings and presentations by local Hawaiʻi authors including Punky Aloha creator Shar Tuiʻasoa. Some interactive educational activities themed around Hawaiian culture and the environment will be presented by Kuleana Coral Restoration, Malama Learning Centre and Bishop Museum. There are food offerings from cotton candy to popcorn to waffle dogs and plant based burgers. And Aulaniʻs Little Opihi will be open on the beach. It’s a magical setting culminating with the showing of the Disney movie Encanto on the beach.”

