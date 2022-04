HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reducing the feral cat population is an ongoing process. A mass spay and neuter event is happening today at Aloha Stadium in partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Thomas Hanns, the Communication Coordinator at the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2day to discuss that and what you should do if you find a stray cat.

For more information on kitten season, view https://hawaiianhumane.org/kittens.