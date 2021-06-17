KHON2 Founder’s Day with Watanabe Floral and Helping Hands Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More families have expressed a need for help amid the pandemic than ever before. That’s why Helping Hands Hawaii and KHON2 teamed up to host a household donation drive. This Founder’s Day, we’re looking for gently used furniture, small household appliances or hygiene products.

Donating can be made on June 17 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Watanabe Floral on Nimitz Highway.

Items needed include:

Mattresses

Dressers

Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)

Chairs

Rice cookers

Coffee makers

Towels

Bedsheets

Pillows

Fans

Microwaves (tabletop)

Utensils (forks and spoons)

Bath rugs (new)

Shower curtains (new)

(new) Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)

Diapers (large sizes or 3+)

Baby wipes

Sanitizing products

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

Slippers

You can also scan this QR code to make a monetary donation.