KHON2 Founder’s Day with Watanabe Floral and Helping Hands Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More families have expressed a need for help amid the pandemic than ever before. That’s why Helping Hands Hawaii and KHON2 teamed up to host a household donation drive. This Founder’s Day, we’re looking for gently used furniture, small household appliances or hygiene products.
Donating can be made on June 17 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Watanabe Floral on Nimitz Highway.
Items needed include:
- Mattresses
- Dressers
- Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)
- Chairs
- Rice cookers
- Coffee makers
- Towels
- Bedsheets
- Pillows
- Fans
- Microwaves (tabletop)
- Utensils (forks and spoons)
- Bath rugs (new)
- Shower curtains (new)
- (new) Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)
- Diapers (large sizes or 3+)
- Baby wipes
- Sanitizing products
- Laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- Slippers
You can also scan this QR code to make a monetary donation.