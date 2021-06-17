KHON2 Founder’s Day with Watanabe Floral and Helping Hands Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — More families have expressed a need for help amid the pandemic than ever before. That’s why Helping Hands Hawaii and KHON2 teamed up to host a household donation drive. This Founder’s Day, we’re looking for gently used furniture, small household appliances or hygiene products.

Donating can be made on June 17 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Watanabe Floral on Nimitz Highway.

Items needed include:

  • Mattresses
  • Dressers
  • Dining sets (minimum of 2 chairs and one table)
  • Chairs
  • Rice cookers
  • Coffee makers
  • Towels
  • Bedsheets
  • Pillows
  • Fans
  • Microwaves (tabletop)
  • Utensils (forks and spoons)
  • Bath rugs (new)
  • Shower curtains (new)
  • (new) Hygiene items (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, body soap, toilet paper, feminine products)
  • Diapers (large sizes or 3+)
  • Baby wipes
  • Sanitizing products
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish soap
  • Slippers

You can also scan this QR code to make a monetary donation.

