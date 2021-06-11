As more and more Urgent Care and Pharmacy Clinics move into our communities, it is important for parents to use these “pop ups” appropriately.
The Pediatric Medical Home is an approach to care for keiki, where the trusted pediatrician partners with the child and family to establish continuous and holistic medical and non-medical care. Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Wee joined us to talk about the importance of the Pediatric Medical Home.
Keiki Talk: The Pediatric Medical Home
