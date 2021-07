HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Meet Seeley! He is an affectionate four-year-old cat that loves to rub on people's legs. He will be best buds with whoever is lucky enough to take him home. If you are looking for a friendly cat, Seeley is the perfect match for you.

Seeley will need to be kept indoors because he is FIV+. FIV is not contagious to humans, and FIV+ cats can live healthy, normal lives with proper care, just like any other cat.