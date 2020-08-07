Keiki Talk: Special Event coming up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Children’s Miracle Network Funds help to support programs and services at Kapi’olani, such as the child life, critical care transport team and lifesaving equipment.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

They’ve also got a special event coming up called Panda Cares Day!

Colette Forcier, Kapi’olani Children’s Miracle Network Director, joined Wake Up 2day with details on the event.

Latest Stories on KHON2