Keiki Talk: Special Event coming up

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Children’s Miracle Network Funds help to support programs and services at Kapi’olani, such as the child life, critical care transport team and lifesaving equipment.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

They’ve also got a special event coming up called Panda Cares Day!

Colette Forcier, Kapi’olani Children’s Miracle Network Director, joined Wake Up 2day with details on the event.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories