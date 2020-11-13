Keiki Talk: Remaining positive during the holidays

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season will be a different one because of the pandemic. That could affect the mental health of children.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

So how do parents keep their spirits up? Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Wee joined Take2 with tips.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories