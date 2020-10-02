Keiki Talk: Halloween Crafts

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

Halloween is just around the corner! But there’s still time to create easy and fun crafts for the spooky day.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Joy Shimabukuro, creative director of Housemart and Ben Franklin Crafts, joined Take2 with ideas.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories