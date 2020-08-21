Keiki Talk: Foodland Farms offering fun family activities to do at home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re wondering how to keep the keiki busy this weekend, Foodland Farms has some ideas.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
It’s fun for the entire ohana!
Foodland chief food officer chef Keoni Chang joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
- Coronavirus: 230 new cases brings state total to 6,072
- NCAA allows extra year of eligibility for fall student-athletes, working towards fall championships in the spring
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks