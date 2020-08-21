Keiki Talk: Foodland Farms offering fun family activities to do at home

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re wondering how to keep the keiki busy this weekend, Foodland Farms has some ideas.  

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It’s fun for the entire ohana!

Foodland chief food officer chef Keoni Chang joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories