As the world protests in anger over the killing of another black man at the hands of police, parents struggle with how to protect their children from seeing the worst of the violence while also explaining the horror of racism.
So how should you talk to your children about the current violence?
Dr. Allana Coffee joined us this morning with some tips in today’s Keiki Talk.
Keiki Talk: Explaining the World’s Current Violence to Children
