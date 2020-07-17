In the midst of the pandemic, Kamaaina Kids is providing a curriculum and enrichment opportunity to bridge the gap of the time lost in the classroom. Jennifer Yang, Distance Learning Project Manager, joined us this morning with all of the details.
For more details, visit kamaainakids.com or call (808) 262-4538.
Keiki Talk: Distance Learning with Kamaaina Kids
