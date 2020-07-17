Keiki Talk: Distance Learning with Kamaaina Kids

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the midst of the pandemic, Kamaaina Kids is providing a curriculum and enrichment opportunity to bridge the gap of the time lost in the classroom. Jennifer Yang, Distance Learning Project Manager, joined us this morning with all of the details.

For more details, visit kamaainakids.com or call (808) 262-4538.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories