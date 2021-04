Dallis Ontiveros checked out Aloha Stadium as they welcome Cabin Fever Presents Drive-in Laser Show. It’s happening on April 8-11, 15-18, 22-25 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

There is also a Floyd Spectacular on April 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24, at 10:30 p.m.