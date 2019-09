HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Viewers can watch for free the top U.S. men and women beach volleyball players compete for the title of Champions of the AVP Hawaii Open presented by Hawaii Tourism.

Athletes are Olympians, future Olympians, some are from Hawaii (including Taylor and Trevor Crabb, Maddison and Riley McKibbin and Tri Bourne); some are University of Hawaii alumni like Karissa Cook and more!