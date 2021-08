HONOLULU (KHON2) — With kids back in school while COVID-19 cases are surging, parents and grandparents are expressing a lot of concern over their health and safety.

That brings more stress. So how do you take care of your keiki while being present in the moment?

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Pediatrician Dr. Theresa Wee joined Take2 with tips.