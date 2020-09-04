Keiki Talk: Art Explorium

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many school programs have been heavily impacted during this pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

To help, a local art studio is keeping their doors open virtually with some creative online resources for keiki and teachers.

We’re joined by Heather Williams, Executive Director at the Art Explorium.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2