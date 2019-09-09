Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival will be holding a Recipe Contest that your keiki can be a part of! This morning we learned all of the details from Alan Wong, Chef and Co-Chair of Hawai’i Food & Wine Festival, and Roselyn Lee, last year’s Winner of the Localicious Recipe Contest.
For more information, and to sign up, visit https://hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/hmaa-presents-keiki-in-the-kitchen.
Keiki in the Kitchen Family Sunday
