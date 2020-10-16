Keiki in the kitchen event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for something to do on Halloween, there’s a cool virtual family event being put on by HMAA and the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival called Keiki in the kitchen.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Adam Richman, Television host, author, food and travel enthusiast, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2